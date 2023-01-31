A 38-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on January 31.

The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12:5AM.

Soon, after the threat call, Delhi Police swung into action and apprehended him in no time.

As per reports, the caller was a mentally challenged man and is also undergoing treatment in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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