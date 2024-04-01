The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made startling claims, alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal implicated fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and state ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj during questioning related to the excise policy case. According to the ED Kejriwal stated that Vijay Nair, the former communication-in-charge of AAP and an accused in the liquor policy case, reported to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj rather than directly to him.

The excise policy case which is being jointly investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, centers on allegations of corruption during the formulation of Delhi's liquor policy under the Kejriwal-led government. The ED's chargesheet accuses Nair of acting as a middleman for the 'South Group,' allegedly providing Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to the Kejriwal government to gain favorable treatment in the liquor retail business in Delhi.

Vijay Nair's arrest and subsequent allegations of his influence in the AAP leadership have intensified the scrutiny on Kejriwal and his administration. The ED claims that Kejriwal referred to Nair as "his boy" during a purported video call with Sameer Mahendru, another accused in the case.

In the midst of these developments, Kejriwal's arrest by the ED and subsequent judicial custody have further raised concerns. The probe agency has accused him of being uncooperative during questioning, alleging that he evaded key inquiries and refused to provide passwords for digital devices.

The allegations against Kejriwal and the involvement of senior AAP leaders have cast a shadow over the party's governance and raised questions about the transparency and integrity of the administration.