Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail after court sends him to judicial custody
Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate was related to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi was transferred to Tihar Jail on Monday after a city court ordered him to judicial custody until April 15, according to officials.
Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate was related to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy.
"He was brought to Tihar jail and will be lodged in Jail number 2. He was taken for a medical examination. He will be kept in a separate cell," a jail official stated.
Earlier in October last year, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, also implicated in the same case, was detained and initially placed in jail number 2 but was subsequently relocated to Jail number 5.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and BRS leader K Kavitha, both implicated in the same case, are being held in Jail numbers 1 and 6 respectively.
Today, Kejriwal appeared in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja following the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custody. The ED had requested 15-day judicial custody for Kejriwal, citing his alleged lack of cooperation.
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