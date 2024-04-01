

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi was transferred to Tihar Jail on Monday after a city court ordered him to judicial custody until April 15, according to officials.

Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate was related to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy.

"He was brought to Tihar jail and will be lodged in Jail number 2. He was taken for a medical examination. He will be kept in a separate cell," a jail official stated.

Earlier in October last year, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, also implicated in the same case, was detained and initially placed in jail number 2 but was subsequently relocated to Jail number 5.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and BRS leader K Kavitha, both implicated in the same case, are being held in Jail numbers 1 and 6 respectively.

Today, Kejriwal appeared in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja following the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custody. The ED had requested 15-day judicial custody for Kejriwal, citing his alleged lack of cooperation.