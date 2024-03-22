In a recent development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has retracted his petition from the Supreme Court which contested his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Despite the Special Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi scheduled to deliberate on the plea, Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, later brought up the matter before Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Singhvi stated his intention to withdraw the plea and fight the remand, to which Justice Khanna responded by giving him leave to do so.



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Earlier in the day, the same bench had declined to consider the bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha, also arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case, instructing her to seek bail from the trial court.

The bench had previously dismissed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against his arrest by the ED, advising him to approach the High Court. The AAP leader is anticipated to be presented in a Delhi court today for his remand.