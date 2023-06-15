Students had to climb down the building from a window after fire broke out in Mukherjee Nagar of Delhi in June 15.



The incident took place at around 12:30 pm on June 15.

Four students received minor injuries, according to the police. They were hurt while coming down the building.

11 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire and helped the students from the danger.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and the students were evacuated safely. No casualty has been reported so far.

According to sources, the fire broke out in an electricity metre and the students panicked due to the smoke, and they rappelled down from the back side of the building.

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