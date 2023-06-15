Three infant elephants were killed after being hit by a goods truck in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh on June 14.

The accident took place in the Palamaneru Mandal of the Chittoor district.

The accident took place while the three elephants were trying to cross the road at the Jagarmala Cross on the Chittoor Palamaneru National Highway, according to the locals.

The forest officials immediately reached the site and launched an investigation after they received a tipoff.

“Three infant elephants dead after a lorry hit them while crossing the road”, the officials said.

They cited rash driving to be the reason behind the accident.

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