The chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal was allegedly molested and dragged by a drunk driver around 3 am on January 19, outside AIIMS hospital.

The driver identified as Harish Chandra, 47, has been taken into custody.

According to the police, they received a PCR call about the incident around 3.11 a.m. The caller told the police that a man in a Baleno car dragged a woman onto the road after making inappropriate gestures towards her.

"Our special patrolling vehicle had made the PCR call after the personnel spotted a lady outside the hospital," stated Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South). She gave her name as Swati Maliwal. She said that a drunk driver stopped near her in a Baleno and asked her to sit inside with bad intentions. He left when she refused, returned, and asked her once more to sit in the car. She refused once more and confronted him by his side. She was dragged for 10 to 15 meters after the driver of the car rolled up the window quickly.

According to the police official, a PCR call was made around 3.12 a.m., and a team of officers, including the ACP Hauz Khas, arrived at the scene around 3.20 a.m., where the suspect was taken into custody.

The DCP went on to say that, "The police took a written complaint from Maliwal and sent her and the accused for a medical examination."

A case was filed under Sections 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the molestation section (354) was added.



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