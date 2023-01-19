Two defence personnel were arrested on Wednesday, January 18, at the Chhapra station in Bihar for alleged sexual harassment of female students travelling on the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (20505).

Amarjeet Singh, an Army officer from Jammu, and Mukesh Kumar, an ITBP officer from Punjab, were arrested. They were arrested for intoxication under various sections of the Railway Act.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was passing through the East Central Railway's Muzaffarpur-Hajipur route (ECR).

According to Chhapra GRP SHP Rajesh Kumar, a group of girls from Navodaya Vidyalaya in North Sikkim were on an excursion trip to New Delhi. Binod Kumar, the school principal who accompanied them, was irritated by the two jawans' inappropriate and lewd behaviour while under the influence of alcohol. "Binod complained to the railway police, who flashed the message to other stations to take necessary action against the accused," the SHO said, adding that the school principal filed a complaint with the GRP after arriving in Chhapra.

According to reports, the railway control room in Muzaffarpur received information about the alleged misconduct of two jawans with female students and requested immediate action in the matter.

According to Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of the Chhapra government railway police (GRP), the two accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

On the basis of the RPF personnel's statement, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the two personnel under sections 37c of the Bihar Excise Act, 354a (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 34 IPC.

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