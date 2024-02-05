Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, who has been incarcerated for over a year in connection with the liquor policy case, has been granted permission by a Delhi Court to meet his ailing wife once a week.

This development came after Sisodia's representation in court, where he highlighted that his wife, Seema Sisodia, is suffering from multiple sclerosis and is unable to visit him in jail.

The court also extended Sisodia's judicial custody until February 22, while his bail plea is set to be heard on February 12.

The decision to allow weekly visits was made to provide Sisodia the opportunity to support his wife during her illness.



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The court's directive offers a momentary respite for the couple, allowing them to maintain their connection amidst the ongoing legal proceedings.

Manish Sisodia was arrested and charge-sheeted in Delhi Excise policy cases of ED and CBI.

The Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail petition of Manish Sisodia on October 30. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court and the trial court on May 30 last year.

He was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife on Diwali on November 10, 2023.