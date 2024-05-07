A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal till May 20.

The Supreme Court was hearing the bail plea application of Kejriwal where the apex court noted that he is an elected Chief Minister, with elections around the corner. It described the situation as extraordinary and highlighted that Kejriwal is not a habitual offender.



A bench including Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta were involved in a hearing regarding the petition of the jailed Chief Minister, challenging his arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was questioned by the court if Kejriwal would attend office, sign files and give orders if released on interim bail. Singhvi replied that Kejriwal will not be involved in the excise case and as he is a sitting Chief Minister.

The bench clarified that if Kejriwal is released, he should not perform any official duties due to potential cascading effects. The Supreme Court also informed the Enforcement Directorate that it would consider the bail arguments as Kejriwal is the sitting Chief Minister of Delhi and is required to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Enforcement Directorate rejected the court's suggestion, arguing it would set a bad precedent. The Enforcement Directorate questioned whether all MPs and MLAs facing prosecution should be released on bail. Singhvi has been asked to address the issues raised by the Enforcement Directorate

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