Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on July 18 granted two-day interim bail to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The next hearing on the case of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar will now be held on July 20.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar stating that both the accused are chargesheeted for trial ‘without arrest’ as they complied with the directions u/s 41A CrPC by joining the investigation.

Results of electronic gadgets and displays seized and stored with the concerned Forensic Labs are yet to be scrutinized and will be documented through valuable police reports.

The examination ordered CDRs and so on, as seen as suitable with the end goal of arraignment will likewise be submitted speedily, expressed the Delhi Police in chargesheet.

The present chargesheet has been prepared against alleged accused Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar for the commission of offence u/s 354/354A/354D IPC. Accused Vinod Tomar aided/facilitated the commission of the crime. Accordingly, he is being forwarded for trial u/s 354/354A/109/506 IPC only.

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