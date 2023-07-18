The Supreme Court (SC) on July 18 stayed an order of the Gauhati High Court which had put on hold the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

A Bench comprising of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Justice SV Bhatti have issued notice on a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association.

The counsel appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association told the bench that a third party appeared before the High Court on Sunday and got the matter stayed.

The also council argued that the elections in the Wrestling Federation are getting delayed following which the bench proceeded to issue notice and stayed the High Court order.

The High Court on July 16 fixed July 28 as the next date for hearing the petition, filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.

The elections of WFI were to be held on July 11 but the Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls, following Assam Wrestling Association's (AWA) plea seeking the right to participate in the election process.

The state association had claimed that it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI with voting rights but it was denied recognition by the national federation despite its Executive Committee recommending the same on November 15, 2014.

The Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls on June 25, the last date to submit names for the electoral college.

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