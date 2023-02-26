Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 26 reached the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for interrogation in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

He held a massive roadshow on Sunday, ahead of his questioning by the investigating agency, and requested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to look after his family if he goes to jail.

He will appear before the agency exactly a week after he was originally asked to appear. However, the 51-year-old politician, who also holds the finance portfolio, sought more time citing the preparation of the Delhi budget.

Later, his request was accepted, and he was asked to come on February 26 instead.

In the wake of his visit to the CBI office, security was tightened outside Sisodia's home with four-layer barricades and Rapid Action Force (RFA) deployed.

As per reports, Section 144 was clamped around CBI HQ as AAP protested against the summons to Sisodia.

The reports also claimed that the central probe agency has prepared a detailed set of questions for Sisodia.

Also read: BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Amritsar, another intrusion attempt by Pakistan foiled