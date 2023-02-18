Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to their headquarters on February 19 in connection with the liquor scam.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia informed that he has been summoned once again by CBI in liquor scam. “CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have used the full power of ED and CBI against me. The officials had raided my house, searched my bank locker but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," Sisodia said in a tweet.

In August of last year, the CBI filed an FIR against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), as well as section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage of corrupt or illegal means or personal influence to influence a public servant.

The AAP has repeatedly refuted the federal agency's claim that the Delhi government's policy of granting liquor traders licenses favored dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for them.



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