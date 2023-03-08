The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on has summoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter MLC K Kavitha for questioning on March 9 in connection with the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe.

The development comes after the arrest of Hyderbad-based businessman Arun Pillai.

ED, in its remand report of Arun Pillai, said he was a benami of Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case and Kavitha named in the liquor case as part of the south group that allegedly paid Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been questioned by the CBI in connection with the case.

It is worth mentioning that the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam has sparked controversy as several opposition leaders writing to PM Modi protesting the arrest.

The letter has also been signed by the KCR along with Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, etc.

With regard to businessman Pillai, the ED claimed that the south group,' which included Kavitha and YSR MP Srinivasilu Reddy, was represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally, and Butchi Babu.

''Pillai conspired with other individuals and actively allowed in cartel formation and was an accomplice in the kickbacks from the south group to the tune of 100 crore to the AAP, and by such conduct, proceeds of crime to the tune of at least 296.2 crore has been produced", the ED claimed.

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