A 27-year-old man lost his life on March 4 after he was beaten mercilessly for objecting to a couple kissing while driving a scooter nearby a residential area in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Mishra who works as an accountant at the Sahibabad vegetable market in the morning ad a gym trainer in the evening.

As per reports, the incident took place on March 4 when Mishra saw a couple making out in an open area near LR College and following this, he asked the couple to go somewhere else as it was a residential area.

Following the Mishra's intervention, the couple allegedly called their friends and thrashed the man mercilessly. a passerby, Bunty Kumar, who registered the complaint told the police.

''I saw a man, identified as Manish Kumar, who was driving a scooter with a woman and was making out. Seeing this, Mishra objected to the act and asked them to go elsewhere as this is a residential area. Miffed over Mishra's intervention, Kumar called his friends to the area and they assaulted Mishra. I tried to intervene and tried to save Mishra, but they also attacked me severely and they fled away from the spot,'' media reports quoted a passer named Bunty Kumar.

Following the attack, Mishra was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later he was shifted to a hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries on March 5.

In this regard, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (offence created by unlawful assembly) has been registered against Kumar and police have arrested all the culprits.

"A total of six people were involved in the crime and they were arrested,'' said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

The suspects were identified as Manish Kumar, Manish Yadav, Gaurav Kasana, Akash Kumar, Pankaj Singh, and Vipul Kumar.

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