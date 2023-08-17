Four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during its proceedings on August 17 for protesting against a discussion on the Manipur issue.

As per reports, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak started a brief discussion about the violence in the northeastern state, to which BJP MLAs objected, arguing that the House should only address matters pertaining to Delhi.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla questioned the BJP MLAs over their protest saying, “Do they feel that Manipur is not an issue to be discussed in the Assembly? The UP Assembly also discussed the Manipur issue.”



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The BJP MLAs continued their protest following which four of them — Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, and OP Sharma — were marshalled out of the House.

As the ruckus prevailed, Pathak said it was unfortunate the BJP did not want a discussion over the issue.

Led by Pathak, AAP legislators also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.