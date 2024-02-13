The Delhi government on February 13 rejected the Central Government's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a temporary jail in view of the farmers' protest.

Terming the demands of the farmers as genuine, the Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot said, " "The demands of the farmers are genuine. It is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers..."

The minister further added that it is the Constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest, hence it is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers.

The minister in its reply to the Centre's proposal added, "The Central Government, infact, should invite them over for talks and try to find a solution of their genuine problems. Farmers of the Country are our "annadata" and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Central Government".

Also read: Assam: Proposed green field in Doloo under Cachar district gets nod by civil aviation ministry