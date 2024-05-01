The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking permission for arrested political leaders to campaign virtually for the Lok Sabha elections, terming it 'highly adventurous'.

The petition was filed by a law student a few days ago, requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to establish a method allowing arrested politicians to campaign via video conferencing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The plea was filed following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged irregularities in the liquor policy case. The petitioner expressed concern over the timing of political leaders' arrests following the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The plea also requested the union to promptly provide the Election Commission with detailed information regarding the arrest of a political leader or candidate.

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