The Delhi High Court has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) not to proceed with any demolition against Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in the Yamuna floodplains since 2011.

A petition challenging a notice issued on March 4, directing the inhabitants to vacate the area by March 6, was submitted in the High Court. The petitioner seeks a halt to the demolition until alternative accommodation is provided for approximately 800 individuals.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently issued notices to Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in the Yamuna floodplain area, asking them to vacate the premises. A DDA representative confirmed that plans are in place for a demolition drive on March 7 and 8, following a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A public notice reveals that, as per the NGT's instructions, the DDA is to clear the Yamuna floodplain area of all encroachments. The notice also refers to a High Court order from August 2022, stating that the affected families can avail of temporary shelter provided by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The board's night shelters are located at Gurudwara, Geeta Colony, Dwarka Sector-3, Phase-1, and Dwarka Sector 1.

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