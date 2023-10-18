The Delhi HC on Wednesday afternoon organised a full court reference to bid farewell to Justice Siddharth Mridul on his elevation as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

Satish Chandra Sharma addressing the gathering says, "I have no hesitation in saying that Manipur will benefit greatly from your experience. There will be a void in Delhi High Court but our loss is Manipur's gain. He has ensured that beacon of justice shines the highest."

ASG Chetan Sharma also says "Something in my heart says that when you go to Manipur, the land will have peace."

On Monday, the Union law minister made the announcement on platform X (formerly Twitter). “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. I convey best wishes to him,” Meghwal posted.



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Justice Siddharth Mridul was recommended in July by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court after the Centre government failed to act on the recommendation for the appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

The Collegium recommended the name of Justice Thakur for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Siddharth Mridul was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi in March 2008 and has been functioning as the senior-most puisne Judge in his parent High Court.

Last week, the Collegium reiterated its earlier recommendation dated October 9 to transfer Justice M.V. Muralidaran – who was functioning as Acting Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court – to the Calcutta High Court for better administration of justice.

The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court fell vacant in February this year consequent upon the elevation of Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court.