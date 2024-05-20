The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its judgment on Tuesday regarding the bail petitions filed by Manish Sisodia, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

These petitions are connected to ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who presided over the hearings, reserved the order on Sisodia's bail requests in both the ED and CBI cases. The decision follows the dismissal of Sisodia's bail petitions by the Rouse Avenue Court on April 30, which stated, "... This court is not inclined to admit the Applicant to Bail, either regular or interim, at this stage. The application under consideration is accordingly dismissed."

Manish Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, following his arrest by the CBI, which was subsequently followed by an arrest by the ED. The case has also seen the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in relation to the same excise policy investigation. The upcoming judgment will be crucial for Sisodia's legal battle and the broader political implications surrounding the case.

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