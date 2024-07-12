The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 25 in connection with the ongoing CBI investigation into a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, ANI reported.

This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the same case probed by the ED. The court's decision came as it referred critical questions arising from his arrest in the case for consideration before a larger bench.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench, as per media reports.

Justice Khanna said, "Given that the right to life is concerned and since the matter is referred to a larger bench, we direct Arvind Kejriwal to be released on interim bail."

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However, the bench clarified that the question of interim bail could be modified by the larger bench.

The excise policy case has been a high-profile matter, with allegations of irregularities and corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy under Kejriwal's administration. The CBI has been probing the case, leading to Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent judicial custody.

The next hearing on this matter at the Rouse Avenue Court is scheduled for July 25, where further developments are anticipated.

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