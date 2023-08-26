A man escaped from a hotel in the Adarsh Nagar area in Delhi after chopping off his wife’s hand.

The incident took place on the evening of August 25.

The couple was staying at a hotel in the area.

The accused has been identified as Satish, stated police. They have checked into the hotel in the area of the National Capital.

Further details awaited.

Also read: PM Modi declares August 23 as National Space Day