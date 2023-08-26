Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.

"On August 23rd, India hoisted the flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India", said PM Modi "Today, I am very feeling a new kind of happiness among you," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the 'Shivshakti' point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the 'Tiranga' point.

“This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final...," PM Modi said.



Also Read: Point where Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander landed to be called 'Shiv Shakti', says PM Modi

As India along with the rest of the world joins the celebration of India's feat in creating a history of landing on the moon's surface, many are also questioning what made ISRO choose the Vikram lander to land on the South Pole of the moon.

ISRO chief S Somanath on why ISRO chose the South Pole of the moon for Chandrayaan-3's landing; says, "We have gone closer to the South Pole which is 70 degrees almost. The South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun. There is a potential because of to have more scientific content...Scientists who are working on the moon showed a lot of interest in the South Pole because ultimately human beings want to go and create colonies and then travel beyond. So the best place is something we are looking for & the South Pole has the potential to be that..."