A total of 116 people have been arrested by Haryana Police and around 41 FIRs registered on August 1 following communal clashes that broke out on July 31 during a religious procession taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana’s Nuh.

As many as six people have died in the clashes that include two home guards, three civilians and one Imam.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest today against the clashes in the Mewat region and a Mahapanchayat at 4 pm today at Bhisam Das Mandir in Manesar.

Following the Mahapanchayat, the right-wing organisation will hold a ‘massive demonstration’ in Noida today.

However, the Delhi Police have enhanced patrolling in the national capital after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana.

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