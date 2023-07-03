After NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs took oath and joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra after rebelling against the NCP, the party filed a disqualification petition with the assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

In addition, the party has made a request to the Election Commission, stating that party workers from every district support Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief.

On Sunday, Jayant Patil, president of the Maharashtra NCP, stated that his organization has filed a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight other individuals who took oath as ministers in the state government led by Eknath Shinde.

NCP President Jayant Patil likewise took a dig at Ajit Pawar and legislators who took the oath by saying that "nine MLAs can't be a party". As per sources in the NCP, the request for exclusion for nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, has been filed after directions from Sharad Pawar.

After Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar left the party and became a deputy chief minister for the Shiv Sena-BJP government, the party split vertically that day.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including steadfast Sharad Pawar followers like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

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