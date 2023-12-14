On December 14th, 2023, the Delhi Police Special Cell took decisive action in response to a significant security breach at the Indian Parliament.

A case was registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to thoroughly investigate the incident that occurred during Zero Hour on Wednesday.

This breach saw two intruders gain unauthorized access to the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery, causing a commotion and raising serious concerns about parliamentary security.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), acting upon a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, has initiated an inquiry into the breach. An Enquiry Committee, led by Anish Dayal Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been established. The committee comprises members from various security agencies and experts, tasked with delving into the causes of the security lapse, identifying any shortcomings, and recommending measures for improvement.



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The incident, which coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, involved the two individuals releasing yellow gas from canisters and shouting slogans before being subdued by MPs. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram reported that the intruders had jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery, brandishing canisters in their hands.

The Delhi Police have detained five individuals suspected of involvement in the planning and execution of this breach. The suspects are Sagar Sharma, D Manoranjan, Neelam Devi, Amol Shinde, and Lalit Jha. The police believe that the breach was a well-coordinated and meticulously planned act, extending over a period of 18 months.

This incident has prompted a high-level inquiry and a reevaluation of the security protocols at one of the country's most critical institutions. The Enquiry Committee is expected to submit its report with recommendations promptly, aiming to bolster the security framework within the Parliament and prevent such breaches in the future.