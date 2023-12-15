The Delhi Police Special Cell announced plans to recreate the scene of a recent security breach at the Parliament complex.

The incident in question occurred on December 13 when two individuals managed to infiltrate the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke canisters hidden in their shoes.

This act disrupted the parliamentary proceedings and coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the Indian Parliament.

The mastermind behind this conspiracy, Lalit Mohan Jha, was apprehended after he voluntarily returned to Delhi and surrendered at the police station. He had initially fled the scene after recording the event.

Alongside Jha, four other individuals were arrested on the day of the breach: Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D from inside the Parliament, and Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi from outside the premises.



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The Delhi Police Special Cell has faced challenges in reconstructing the events due to the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, they plan to conduct the recreation over the weekend when the sessions are not in session. The exercise aims to understand how the accused bypassed the stringent security measures and executed their plan.

Additionally, the police intend to visit a Gurugram flat where the suspects met and investigate a list of 50 mobile numbers contacted by the accused in the past 15 days to identify potential accomplices.

All arrested individuals have been booked under sections 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act and were granted a seven-day custodial remand by Delhi's Patiala House Court. The police also plan to take the accused to various locations, including Lucknow, Mumbai, and Mysore, for further interrogation.

This planned reenactment by the Delhi Police Special Cell is a critical step in unravelling the details of the security breach and preventing future incidents.