Delhi Police has summoned around 16 leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, across seven states regarding a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The video, altered to suggest Shah's intent to abolish all reservations, particularly targeted Muslims in Telangana.

The Special Cell has dispatched teams to Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh as part of an ongoing investigation.

Earlier, Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee members were summoned for questioning on May 1. Additionally, a Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha candidate in UP and two Congress leaders in Rajasthan and Nagaland have been asked to cooperate, surrendering their mobile phones.

The FIR, registered under IPC sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G, along with section 66C of the IT Act, followed complaints from the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs, concerning the circulation of doctored videos on social media platforms.

Earlier this morning, addressing a gathering in Guwahati, Shah condemned the dissemination of fake videos, highlighting their impact on BJP leaders, including chief ministers. He condemned the Congress's involvement in creating and spreading such misinformation.