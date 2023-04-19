The national capital of India has been witnessing a tremendous rise in active Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, Delhi has seen a steep rise in active Covid-19 cases in nearly three weeks, according to official data.

The active case tally stood at 4,976 on April 18, a jump of nearly 433 per cent since March 30, data showed.

Although Delhi has seen a spike in active cases, hospitalization remains low.

Authorities and experts have maintained that there is nothing to panic about. Instead people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots if not taken yet.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244 on April 18, with four new fatalities pushing the death count to 26,567, as per the health bulletin.

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