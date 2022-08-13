A 22-year-old African woman, who had travelled to Nigeria a month ago, tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi, taking the city’s tally to 5.

She was admitted to Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive, according to official sources.

With this, a total of 10 patients of Monkeypox have been recorded in India. Of the patients admitted to the hospital in Delhi, four are undergoing treatment while one was discharged earlier.

She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection. Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with Monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.

Dr Suresh Kumar of LNJP Hospital said a team of doctors is looking after the patient's treatment.

With rising cases of Monkeypox in the country, the Union Health Ministry released a list of do’s and don'ts to avoid contracting the disease. It also underlined that anyone can catch the virus if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.

The ministry advised isolating the infected person from others so that the disease does not spread, using hand sanitisers, or washing hands with soap and water, covering mouth with masks and hands with disposable gloves when close to a patient, and using disinfectants to sanitise the environment around them.