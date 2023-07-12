The Yamuna river has breached the danger mark, breaking all records on July 12 as the river water entered the city after days of incessant rainfall in Delhi.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 in the flood-prone areas near the river in Delhi. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is chairing an emergency meeting with the cabinet ministers in view of the situation.

Authorities have already begun relocating people living near the river since Monday when Yamuna touched the evacuation of 206 metres. Authorities have also closed the vehicular movement as well as rail services at Old Railway Bridge.

On Wednesday at around 1 pm, Yamuna rose to 207.55 metres. The last all-time high record was 207.49, which Delhi saw in the year 1978.

Authorities have predicted that the situation may worsen impacting irrigation and flood control department due to likely ride in river water level.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued special advisory for the people.

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