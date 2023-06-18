Two sisters were shot dead in the wee hours of June 18 at Dr Ambedkar Basti in South Delhi’s RK Puram area,

The killers seemed to have arrived with the intention of killing the brother of the victims but ended up shooting the sisters instead, according to the deputy commissioner of police.

The victims have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyot1 (29), respectively.

They used to reside in Dr Ambedkar Basti which comes under the jurisdiction of RK Puram police station, with their family.

The victims were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after the police received a call from their brother at 4:40 am, where they were declared dead.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences to the kin of the victims, while blaming it on the BJP-led central government.

“The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people who have to handle the law and order of Delhi, instead of fixing the law and order, they are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government. Today, if Delhi's law and order was under AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

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