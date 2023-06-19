Delhi Police on June 19 apprehended two persons for allegedly stabbing a student to death outside the Delhi University Campus on June 18.

The crime took place at the South Campus of Delhi University on the afternoon of June 18 after a fight broke out between the two over a dispute about a girl.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rahul, who was a student of first-year, and his friend Haroon, a school dropout.

Speaking on the same, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated that the investigation is in progress and that two more persons have been identified.

The heated argument went to such an extent that the student, identified as Nikhil Chauhan, was stabbed to death.

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