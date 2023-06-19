Two persons were killed while at least 70 were injured after two buses collided head-on at Melpattampakkam in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on June 19.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby government hospital in the district.

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident, as can be seen in the pictures and videos that have surfaced on the internet.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be known. However, the police are carrying out an investigation to find out the exact cause.

The initial reports indicated that the front tire of the buses exploded which led to the collision.

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