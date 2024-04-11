The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar, private secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday. His appointment was declared illegal and void ab initio.

This action follows Kumar's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case on Monday. Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar issued an order stating Kumar was appointed in violation of Central Civil Service Rules related to temporary appointment.

The order read, 'The prescribed procedure and rules for the said engagement of Bibhav Kumar were not scrupulously followed, so, such engagement is illegal and void-ab-initio.' The order confirmed Kumar's services are terminated with immediate effect.

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