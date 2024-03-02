Delhi experienced a sudden shift in weather with light rain on Saturday morning. Areas such as Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath were observed to have light showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on March 2 and 3.

IMD noted a cyclonic circulation over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, with a trough extending to the Northwest Arabian Sea. High moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea to northwest India is expected to continue till March 3.

The minimum temperature was recorded above normal at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. IMD predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India in the next three days, followed by a fall of 3-5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Golgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Also read: Assam: Police officer allegedly dies in firing incident in Dibrugarh, suicide suspected