Delhi's air quality plummeted to the 'severe' category on Wednesday, reversing the slight improvement seen the previous day when it was classified as 'very poor'.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed that the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 421 at 7 am. Almost all monitoring stations except for a handful including Lodi Road, JLN Stadium, Siri Fort, Aurobindo Marg, and Dilshad Garden reported 'severe' AQI.

Stations such as Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Shadipur, Mandir Marg, ITO, R K Puram, Punjabi Bagh, North Campus, Mathura Road, Rohini, Patparganj, Okhla, India Gate, Mundka recorded an AQI above 400 at 6 am.

The air quality index (AQI) in various parts of Delhi has been recorded at alarmingly high levels. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 452, RK Puram recorded an AQI of 433, Punjabi Bagh's AQI stood at 460, and ITO registered an AQI of 413.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Greater Noida was the most polluted area with an AQI of 474. Other NCR areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad also reported very poor air quality category at 6 am.

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