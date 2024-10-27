In a powerful gesture aimed at raising awareness about dyslexia, iconic landmarks across the nation's capital, including Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, Parliament, and India Gate, were illuminated in red on Sunday night. The initiative is part of the "Go Red" campaign, which takes place every October to commemorate International Dyslexia Awareness Month. The color red symbolizes the campaign’s goal to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and combat discrimination associated with dyslexia.

The illumination serves as a key event under the broader Act4Dyslexia initiative, demonstrating solidarity with the millions affected by learning disabilities in India. Estimates suggest that nearly 20 percent of the population, including 35 million students, experience learning challenges like dyslexia. The choice of red carries special significance, as it represents a color that has traditionally been used to mark errors in educational settings, now reclaimed to positively promote awareness.

The campaign in Delhi is part of a nationwide movement, with monuments in major cities such as Patna, Ranchi, Kohima, Shimla, and Mumbai also participating in similar displays. The synchronized illuminations aim to spark a nationwide dialogue on the need to address the stigma surrounding dyslexia and encourage a more inclusive understanding of learning differences.

According to the press release, the "Go Red" initiative highlights the urgency to change perceptions and policies regarding dyslexia, fostering an environment where affected individuals receive the support they need to thrive.

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