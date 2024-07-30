At least 106 individuals have lost their lives, and 128 others have sustained injuries in the wake of massive landslides that struck the hilly regions near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, July 30 morning amid relentless heavy rainfall. Rescue operations, involving multiple agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army, are in full swing as fears grow for hundreds who may still be trapped. Three landslides hit Wayanad within a span of four hours.

The villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been particularly hard-hit, with many residents feared to have been swept away by the swollen Chaliyar River.

In a press conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the catastrophe as heart-wrenching, noting that an entire locality had been obliterated. The state government has declared two days of mourning in response to the tragedy.

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The Indian Army has mobilized 225 personnel, including medical teams, and two Air Force helicopters—a Mi-17 and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)—are assisting in the rescue efforts. A control center has been established in Calicut under the Para Regiment to coordinate the relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his support to Chief Minister Vijayan and promised all necessary assistance from the Central Government. The Prime Minister's Office announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The landslides have left a swath of devastation, with visuals depicting uprooted trees and destroyed homes in an area renowned for its scenic beauty and tea plantations. Vehicles swept away by the floodwaters were seen lodged against tree trunks. Rescue efforts have been hampered by continuous rainfall and large boulders blocking access routes.

Chief Minister Vijayan mentioned that a delegation of five ministers has been dispatched to Wayanad to oversee the ongoing relief efforts. "All government systems have joined together in the rescue operation," he said.

A control room has been set up in response to the landslides, and emergency helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 have been issued. According to district authorities, several families have been relocated to various camps or to the homes of relatives.