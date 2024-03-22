A hefty fine of Rs 80 lakh was imposed on Air India for breaching pilot flight duty time regulations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The action came after a January audit revealed several violations, including insufficient weekly rest periods, inadequate rest before and after ultra-long-range flights, and during layovers.

Instances of pilots exceeding duty periods were also uncovered in the audit which were incorrectly marked training records.



Serious risks to flight safety and passenger well-being are posed by such violations.