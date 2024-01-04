The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulatory authority, has taken a firm stance against Air India and SpiceJet for their failure to adhere to critical safety norms. The DGCA issued show cause notices to both airlines for not rostering pilots trained for CAT III operations during foggy conditions in Delhi, which led to significant flight disruptions.

The issue came to light when numerous flights were diverted due to the inability of pilots to land in low visibility conditions. Specifically, between December 24-28, 58 flights bound for Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were diverted, with 50 of these diversions attributed to the lack of CAT III compliant captains. This information was confirmed by the DGCA through data obtained from the airlines and air traffic control.

CAT III or Category III operations refer to the capability to land in extremely low visibility conditions, such as dense fog, which is common in Delhi during the winter months. Pilots must be specifically trained for CAT III operations to ensure passenger safety and minimize disruptions.

The DGCA's action aims to prevent a repeat of such incidents, ensuring that airlines roster appropriately trained pilots during periods of low visibility. The notices demand a response within 14 days, underscoring the urgency with which the DGCA expects the airlines to address these safety concerns.

As the regulatory body continues its inspections and oversight, airlines are expected to strictly comply with all safety norms to avoid penalties and ensure the safety and protection of travelers, especially during challenging weather conditions that require specialized pilot training and expertise.

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