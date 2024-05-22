The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a firm stance against the disclosure of voter turnout data, citing potential confusion and misuse, as revealed in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

In response to an application by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking the disclosure of final authenticated data of voter turnout, the ECI argued against the release of Form 17C, which records votes polled in each polling station. According to the ECI, the inclusion of postal ballot counts in the data could lead to voter confusion, particularly in close electoral contests.

The affidavit highlighted concerns regarding the potential for mischief and the dissemination of morphed images if Form 17C were uploaded on the website. The ECI emphasized that there is no legal right to demand the publication of final authenticated data of voter turnout in all polling stations. It stressed that the disclosure of such data to the public could cast doubt on the electoral process and disrupt the functioning of election machinery.

Furthermore, the ECI clarified that according to electoral rules, Form 17C is only provided to polling agents and is not intended for public disclosure. It emphasized that the general release of Form 17C to the public is not contemplated by electoral rules.

In its affidavit, the ECI also sought the dismissal of the ADR's application, alleging that certain "vested interests" are making false allegations to discredit the commission's work.

This development underscores the ongoing debate over transparency in electoral processes and the balance between public disclosure and safeguarding against potential misuse or confusion.

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