A heated exchange has emerged between former Union minister VK Singh and ex-IPS officer M. Nageswara Rao regarding a serious allegation of sexual assault involving the fiancée of an Indian Army officer at a police station in Odisha. The controversy ignited when Singh called for immediate action against the police personnel implicated in the alleged assault, which he labeled as “shameful and horrendous.”

Rao, in a response on social media platform X, countered Singh's assertions, stating that the Odisha police acted appropriately amid the chaotic circumstances. “It is not done that you, having been a Chief of Army Staff (COAS), jumped to conclusions and castigated Odisha Police for the drunken brawl involving an Army officer and his fiancée,” Rao remarked, defending the police's conduct during the incident.

The alleged assault occurred at the Bharatpur police station, where the fiancée claimed a male officer assaulted her multiple times. Singh emphasized that the woman's account must be taken seriously, especially given her background as the daughter of a retired Army officer. He insisted that the Odisha Chief Minister must ensure accountability for the police personnel involved, stating, “Everyone must listen to her; what happened is unacceptable.”

Rao, however, challenged Singh's narrative by detailing the events leading up to the police intervention, asserting that both the officer and his fiancée had engaged in reckless behavior that night, including consuming a significant amount of alcohol and instigating a brawl with local students. “When sent for medical examination, they refused,” Rao claimed, suggesting that their actions compromised the integrity of their complaints.

The woman's allegations include mistreatment at the police station, where she reported that a woman constable failed to register her complaint and instead behaved inappropriately. She has since been treated for serious injuries, including dislocated jaws, following the incident.

In a broader context, Rao stated the importance of mutual respect between the police and military, stating, “Indian police respects and honours the military, and it is reasonable to expect reciprocal support.” He called for accountability from the Army regarding the behavior of its personnel, arguing that individual misconduct does not reflect the discipline of the entire institution

Also Read: Badlapur sexual assault suspect dies in shootout; police acted in self-defence, says CM Fadnavis