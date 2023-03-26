Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 26 updated his Twitter bio by adding 'Dis'Qualified MP' in the description two days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case.

The ex-Wayanad MP changed his Twitter bio on a day when his party launched a day-long satyagraha protesting Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The ex-MP while addressing a press conference on March 25 said it does not matter to him whether he is permanently disqualified from the Lok Sabha as his sole motive is to serve people and he will continue to do so.

Commenting on the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani, he mentioned that he has been disqualified because PM Modi is scared of his next speech on Adani.

''I saw the fear in the eyes of PM Modi,'' Rahul added.

Meanwhile, hitting on the Congress, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the party did not appeal to a higher court against the Surat order immediately because it wants to take advantage of the same in the Karnataka election.

The disqualification has sparked a controversy as opposition leaders have come together to condemn the PM MOdi-led central government.

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