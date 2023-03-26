A Washington-based Indian journalist on duty was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC.

As per reports, the incident took place while the journalist, identified as Lalit Jha, was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian embassy on March 25 afternoon.

Jha shared a video in which two Sikh men could be seen beating him with sticks and abusing the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The journalist alleged that the two men heckled and hit him with the sticks. However, the Secret Service came to his rescue and saved him from the attackers as well as helped him to carry out his duty.

"Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from the hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 911 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault," Jha tweeted.

Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault👇. pic.twitter.com/IVcCeP5BPG — Lalit K Jha ललित के झा (@lalitkjha) March 25, 2023

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Indian embassy in Washington DC said, “We have witnessed disturbing scenes of ill-treatment, intimidation and physical assault of a senior Indian journalist of the Press Trust of India (PTI) while covering the so-called 'Khalistan protest' in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally threatened, then physically attacked, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call law enforcement agencies, who responded immediately.

''We condemn such a serious and unjustified attack on a senior journalist. Such activities underscore the violent and anti-social propensity of the so-called ‘Khalistani protesters’ and their supporters, who routinely indulge in violence and vandalism,'' the Indian embassy added.

It is worth mentioning that pro-Khalistani protestors gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Washington and used microphones to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi.

The development comes after Khalistani sympathizer and fugitive separatist leader Amritpal Singh has been on the run for the past nine prompting a massive manhunt operation by the police in Punjab and neighbouring states.

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