The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revealed on Tuesday that several metro gates may be shut due to security measures amidst the farmer's march towards the National Capital.

As per Delhi Metro, the potentially affected gates include Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market, and Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a post on X, DMRC said, "Service Update: A few gates may be closed in following stations as per security instructions. However, stations are operational.

The AAP-led Delhi government supported farmer protests earlier today, refusing to convert Bawana stadium into a jail to hinder farmers marching to Delhi. The AAP criticised the Union Government, labelling it anti-farmer and accusing it of opposing peaceful protests.

In a social media post, the AAP claimed that barricades against farmers symbolised Modi's animosity towards the country's food providers. The Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border experienced tumultuous scenes today as farmers trying to reach Delhi clashed with police barricades. Attempts were made by farmers to dismantle cement barricades using tractors.

Police resorted to tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to cross the multi-layered barricades. In preparation for the 'Delhi Chalo' march, the police have established concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, and barbed wires at Kurukshetra, Haryana. 'Delhi Chalo' is a call for a protest march to Delhi by farmers demanding a law ensuring minimum support price for their produce and a debt waiver.

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