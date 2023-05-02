Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav, the head of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), sparked outrage when statements he made on Brahmins at an event in Bihar's Supaul went viral.

Yadav stated in a lecture that DNA tests prove that Brahmins are from Russia and other European countries, not India. He went on to say that Brahmins are out to divide and dominate.

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Yadav also advised people to chase Brahmins away and return them to their rightful place.

"The DNA test reveals that no Brahmins are native to this country and have moved here from Russia." Brahmins are attempting to divide and dominate us. "We should drive them out of here," RJD leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav stated in Bihar's Supaul.

It is to be mentioned here that Brahmins are also mentioned in ancient epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata and Vedas and Puranas.

