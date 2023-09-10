A driver in the convoy of US President Joe Biden was detained in Delhi on September 9 for negligent driving, India Today quoted sources close to the matter as saying.

However, after a thorough questioning, he was subsequently released.

As per the sources, the incident occurred at the prestigious Hotel Taj in Delhi on a September 9 morning, initially causing a security frenzy among the relevant agencies tasked with safeguarding President Biden during his visit.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the detained driver had chosen to pick up other passengers before proceeding to President Biden's designated location at the ITC Maurya, where the President was staying during the G20 Summit.

The driver explained to police officials that he had received instructions to reach the ITC Maurya by 9:30 a.m. With some extra time available in the morning, he had agreed to take another passenger to the Taj Hotel, with the intended arrival time at 8 am.

During this journey, the businessman passenger was accompanying the driver when security agencies halted them at Hotel Taj. The driver claimed that he was unaware of the stringent security protocols in place for such high-profile visits.

After thorough questioning, the driver was released; however, he was subsequently removed from President Biden's convoy.

It is worth mentioning that Delhi had implemented various traffic restrictions over the weekend due to its role as the host city for the G20 Summit, where top world leaders engaged in discussions and bilateral meetings to address some of the globe's most critical issues.

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